Санкции | Russian diamonds will soon disappear from the diamond quarter of Antwerp

Доходы России от экспорта нефти растут. Some experts suggest lowering the ceiling on Russian oil.

Brussels

Страны The European Union started preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia. According to information from different sources, the main directions are currently being worked on. Parallelno members of the EU are trying to understand – on what steps are they ready for their partners.

В основе – те идеи, что в разместный мезый украина, и также те страны члены ЕС и эперститься, что программы жёсткой лини.

One of the old requirements is a ban on importing Russian diamonds. And it seems that it will finally be embodied in life. Russia – the largest supplier of diamonds in the world. Neftyannye sanctions – namely, potolok цен на российскую нефт – are also discussed. Crude oil and petroleum products remain the most important article of Russian export.

Now the initial stage of the preparation of the sanction package is underway, there is no schedule for its implementation yet. European countries that adhere to the hard line hope that the decisions will be taken in the autumn. However, there are difficult negotiations ahead, which will concern, in particular, the supply of Russian energy.

The previous, 11th package of sanctions was taken in May-June. Then Ukraine hoped that the EU would ban the import of Russian gas both by pipeline and by sea, that is, in liquefied form. After the collapse of the pipeline, the import of liquefied gas from Russia to the EU only increased.

Then the hopes were not met: the 11th package of sanctions mainly included measures that made it difficult to circumvent the previously accepted restrictions. According to information from our source in the EU, this question will be the main one and in the process of discussing the next package. This information is confidential, so our source speaks anonymously.

Another source in the EU believes that although the closing of the loopholes to bypass sanctions is really important, the excessive emphasis on this question is an attempt to divert the conversation away from the expansion of restrictive measures. He also expects that the negotiations will be difficult.

“Enthusiasm for new sanctions is not high. Their agreement will require a lot of effort and a longer discussion,” says our source.

An idea ban the import of Russian diamonds to the EU while meeting opposition from Belgium. Antwerp is the most important center of the world diamond market.

The United States and Great Britain have already banned the import of Russian uncut diamonds (and also diamonds cut in Russia), but, according to the Financial Times, страны “Большой семёрки” придумали модель запрата, отроит и Белгию. “Big Seven” is a cooperation organ of the richest countries in the world. In the midst of the war, he is, among other things, involved in the coordination of the sanctions policy of the European Union, the United States and other countries in relation to Russia.

The powers of the “big seven” include the most severe sanctions solution – the ceiling on the price of Russian oil. It was introduced in December 2022 and then amounted to 60 dollars per barrel. The international expert group of Ermak-Makfola, working on behalf of the Government of Ukraine, offers to lower this level. Because the oil revenues of Russia continue to grow.

This is connected both with the rise in world oil prices in general, and with the fact that the Russian oil brand Urals is now traded at a more favorable price than before.

Immediately After the invasion of Ukraine, western buyers began to refuse Russian crude oil, which led to a decrease in the price of Urals. In the worst times, the difference in price between Urals brand oil and Brent oil produced in the Northern Sea reached 40 dollars. However, at the moment it is approximately 15 dollars.

The working group offers to gradually lower the price ceiling on Russian oil to 30 dollars per barrel. According to experts, this could reduce Russia’s oil revenues to 70-90 billion dollars a year.

In the working group they note: no other sanctions can have a similar effect on the Russian economy.

However, our source in the EU considers it improbable that in the near future the “big seven” will decide to lower the price ceiling.

From the very beginning, the United States was concerned that the sanctions would not interfere with the global oil trade and would not lead to a rise in prices. Also, next year in the USA there will be presidential elections, and this means that now is not the best time to take measures that can accelerate inflation.

Politically, it’s easier to fix the loopholes that still exist, including in the oil sanctions legislation. According to the Ermak-Makfola group, there are numerous evidence of violations of the price restriction. And therefore, it is necessary to carry out numerous technical and administrative changes that will allow you to avoid this in the future.

European Union уже 11 раз ужесточал еконокомические санциие в расположение России.

On the personal sanctions list – almost 1,800 Russians, including the president Vladimir Putin. The total amount of their frozen assets exceeds 20 billion euros.

The sanctions also reduced trade with Russia to one hundred billion euros. Among those products that cannot be shipped to Russia are various high-tech devices. А на много товары, which, on the other hand, are important for Москвы с очень вечение экспора, наложен запрат на купупа.

Despite this, many goods still move freely across the border, and during the discussion of each new package of sanctions, the question of expanding restrictions is considered.

Director of the Stockholm Institute of Transitional Economics Torbjorn Becker he says that it is necessary to refuse this practice. He believes that the entire sanctions policy should be reviewed.

“U nas should have a very clear list of business activities with Russia. Everything else should be prohibited,” Becker said recently during a speech at the European Policy Center in Brussels.

Article first published 21.6.2023.

