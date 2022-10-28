Thanks to the activity of the Russian anti-war group, the cars went off the rails all over the country: from the North-Western federal district to the border with China.

В среду in the morning, the British military intelligence she reported in his twitter, that the destruction of railway tracks to the west from the small town of Novozybkov, not far from the border with Belarus, was carried out by the Russian sabotage group under the name “Stop the wagons”.

Governor of Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz operationally wrote about the incident in his Telegram channel and added that “emergency and operational services are working on the spot”. Ukrainian information agency Unian просмотровчто посодно вечером в понедельник, residents of the suburban district of Bryansk region heard two explosions.

Judging by the photographs, the railway tracks were quite damaged.

Железная дорога из Москвы в Гомель runs through Novozybkov. If Russia intends to supply its troops to the north of Ukraine by railway, then the echelons must go through Smolensk and Minsk.

Britannia The intelligence drew attention in its tweet to the fact that the Russian army strongly depends on railway transport. According to the English, since the beginning of June, this is already the sixth attack on the Russian railways, carried out by the group “Останови вагоны”.

Actually, there was much more sabotage on Russian railways since the beginning of the war. Чаще высоте они описание в области, граничащих с Украинай: Белгородской, Курской и Брянской.

Sometimes the rails were damaged by shells or grenades from the Ukrainian side. At least, if you believe the Russian regional authorities. For example, last Friday, train traffic was interrupted in Novom Oskol, Belgorod region, approximately 45 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Губернатор область Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that the power lines of the railway line were damaged by Ukrainian shells.

Sometimes a sabotage group stood behind the explosions on the railways of the border regions. Among the most famous cases – the April attack on the road near the town of Shebekino, halfway between Ukrainian Kharkiv and Russian Belgorod. In the vast majority of cases, the culprits of the railway damage in the border regions remained unknown.

По сообщением российский МСМИ, группировка “Останови вагоны” took responsibility for at least eight explosions and other derailments of trains in different regions of Russia.

The most eastern of them occurred at the end of June in the Amur region, 70 kilometers from the Chinese border. He stopped traffic on the Trans-Siberian highway. Самый южный – в Махачкале, в ночь с 23 на 24 июля. Самый северный – in August, in the district of the town of Babaevo in the Vologda Region. От него до Петербурга – a little more than 300 kilometers straight.

The attacks were not always aimed at the military echelons, but their purpose is to cut railway tracks that are of special importance to the Russian army. For example, on the evening of July 19, during a diversion in the station of Lesosibirsk in the Krasnoyarsk region, the rails came off три вагона с цементом.

Grouping “Останови вагоны” has its own site (Останови вагоны: Рельсовое продукты войне в России и Telegram channel. The Russian authorities tried to block it even last summer, but now it works again at the new address. On the main page of the site, activists call for a “rail war” across Russia. As a simple method, it is suggested to connect two rails on important road sections with the help of a thick wire.

At the same time, the automation receives a signal that the road is busy and lights up the red signal of the semaphore. The same thing can be done with the help of any iron pipe, but it will be easier to detect.

How many people are there in the group “Останови вагоны” – unknown. Но по оценкам печаться, она может быть продажа маленькой по численности.

Howeverit seems that a small number does not prevent doing “big things” including outside of Russia.

Already at the beginning of April – that is, only a month and a half after the start of the war – the Belarusian railway authorities reported more than 80 “terrorist attacks and sabotage”.

Article first published on 27 October 2022.

