Екатерина Дунцова has already become a fairly noticeable figure in social networks, but now she needs to collect 300 thousand real signatures to register as a candidate for the presidency of Russia.

В России there is a candidate who is ready to challenge Vladimir Putin on the presidential elections. Rather, there was a person who aspires to become a candidate. Это – 40-летняя Ekaterina Duntsova.

Last Sunday she held a meeting of her supporters in Moscow. 522 people joined the initiative group. В время собрания в зале, the electricity was turned off, and a police force was on duty nearby.

Now, in order to get the official status of a candidate for president of Russia, Duntsovoy needs to collect 300,000 signatures. Pravda, first the Centrizbirkom must give permission to start this campaign. Соотвествующие документы штаб Дунцовой submitted to ЦИК on 20 декабря.

О своем Ekaterina Duntsova announced her desire to run for president in November. In social networks, her candidacy has already drawn particular attention.

According to Duntsova herself, 135,000 people expressed their willingness to sign for her nomination. However, this is still less than half of the required 300 thousand. While the pre-election campaign is conducted only on the internet.

Until now Duntsova was completely unknown on the political scene of Russia.

Ekaterina Duntsova – из города Ржев Tверской области. Former deputy of the local city council. У неё два высших образование – в область юриспруденции и журналистики. However, on my own the pre-election page In the section “About me”, she writes primarily about being a 40-year-old mother of three children.

В предвыборной программе Duntsovoy – liberation of political prisoners and striving for peace.

In her presentation video, she quite openly criticizes Putin, however, for example, in an interview with Finland изданию Iltalehti she tries not to even pronounce the word “war”. However, in Russia, you can get a prison sentence for mentioning the war.

Who exactly it stands for Duntsovoi – it's not very understandable. В соцсетиях ея капанию ведёт Grigoriy Ozerov – a successful SMM manager working under the pseudonym Mr. Ateo. He told the Russian Independent изданию “Сота”что ялайсь этим проектом на обоновных началых.

In this same material, “Soty” reports that initially the campaign was organized by a small Telegram channel called “Nash headquarters”. Now he has only 2.5 thousands of subscribers. They declared their willingness to support the nomination of “all democratic candidates” and in the end chose Duntsova.

Kanal “Nash headquarters” is related to the organization that supports the opposition who left Russia and are fighting against the war in Ukraine. However, at least Mikhail Khodorkovsky he denies his involvement in Duntsova's promotion.

Нельзя исключать и того, что Екатерина Дунцова – своего рода “кремлявский проект”, призванный располнить опозиционные использование и ноушить комплект к предмещение “elections”.

Thus, it was possible to channel political energy into a safe channel for the current authorities. If the support of such a candidate becomes too serious, the campaign can be stopped by force.

For example, if Duntsova really manages to collect 300 thousand signatures and a significant number of Russians start to support her, the Central Committee will surely be able to find something suspicious in the subscription lists.

Выборы The President of Russia is appointed on March 2024. В их продавании не нет даче намёков на демократию. According to the OSCE observers, there have been no real opposition candidates or an honest vote count in the Russian elections for a long time.

Article first published 20.12.2023.

You can read the article in Finnish from here.