The village of Posad-Pokrovskoye in the Kherson region was on the line of fire for eight months. Sometimes the Russians fired hundreds of rockets at him every day. Now Юрий Немна версилось и весул – что от его дома.

Посад-Покровское

If you need a monument that commemorates the current Russian-Ukrainian war, then the village of Posad-Pokrovskoye is perfect for this purpose. Sorry.

Even in the long-suffering Ukraine, you need to look for a more sad scene: here, a populated place where more than 2000 people lived before was destroyed to the ground. С автодороги Николаев – Черсон, от через всё Посад-Покровское, не видно практическая ного дома, кожи от российского огня.

The store was empty, the petrol station and practically the new cafe burnt down. Огромный Дом культуры turned into ruins, which, according to sensations, were abandoned for decades.

Россияне обстреливали Posad-Pokrovskoye for eight months. Photo: Оути Пюхяранта / HS

Ruiny Doma Kultury. Photo: Оути Пюхяранта / HS

АЗС and cafe Posad-Pokrovskogo present a sad spectacle. Photo: Оути Пюхяранта / HS

They say that the local school suffered the most: ukrainian troops were placed in it. However, it’s not visible from the road, and it’s impossible to get closer – it’s mine.

Only a small number of buildings were destroyed by miracle.

Now, after the liberation of Kherson, locals are returning to this center of absolute destruction. Not yet alive, but only for the sake of looking at the damage and possibly trying to restore it.

On the roof of one of the relatively whole houses, a tent from the tent of the UN is raised. Им прикрыта дыра – крышу пробил осколок российской ракеты.

The door is bolted on its hinges, the windows are broken, the kitchen is partially destroyed. Therefore, the host is home Yuri Nemnaего сын Andrey and daughter-in-law Lena forced to eat in the guest room.

Юрий Немна в дверях своего не проградного для рождения дома. Он пришёл очень просто его на зиму берзентом и плитами. Photo: Оути Пюхяранта / HS

Кухня в доме Юрия Немны. Photo: Оути Пюхяранта / HS

They apologize for the smell. In the spring, when the family ran away from home, there was some meat left in the freezer. Ono сгнило.

В деревню Немна версиоля только в новемере.

“The first time I came here four days ago,” says Andrey. “Мы хотиле закрыть окна и крышу на зиму. Оты вода не просачивалась inward. You still need to pump out water from batteries. In general, we are trying to save everything that can be saved.”

At the beginning of the war, the situation in Posad-Pokrovsk was undetermined.

“Русские колонны ездили здесь в стренье Николаева и обрабно. Моя 9-летняя внучка Amelia “I looked out of the window and counted tanks and trucks,” recalls Yuri.

Then they gave this information to Andrey, who, in turn, passed it on to the Ukrainian military.

At the beginning of the war, Юрий вывез Амелия сюда из Черсона. I hoped it would be safer here. The idea was bad. In March, it was in Posad-Pokrovskom that the front line was established.

Россияне проитрили укрепления в соседней деревне Благодатное, в трох кілометрах отсюда. The border ran along an irrigation canal between the villages, which can only be crossed by road.

Украинские войска have strengthened in Posad-Pokrovskom, which is reminiscent of, for example, fences made of sandbags, which are still lying in front of extreme houses.

Until the war, 2000 people lived in Posad-Pokrovskom. Photo: Оути Пюхяранта / HS

Чудовищные The destruction of Posad-Pokrovskogo is explained by the fact that the Russians continuously shelled the village for almost eight months from everything possible: cannons, grenade launchers, rockets, tanks… They also used cluster ammunition. In the most terrible times, hundreds of shells landed here every day.

After the start of active battles, Yuriy Nemna and her granddaughter Amelia stayed here for three days.

“Я продъезжал к дому на бикеледе, когда в небе засвистело. Мгновенно бросился на змеру. The projectile exploded near the fence, the fragments flew into my house. Будь я метор на 30 лиже, он попал бы в меня.”

Юрий и Амелия hid in a tight cellar in the backyard. Thousands of other Ukrainians were forced to hide in such raw, dark and cold traps. In the cellar there was a mattress and a pair of blankets. The grandfather says that he hugged his granddaughter to keep her warm.

In this basement, Yuri Nemna hid with his granddaughter during the heaviest shelling. Photo: Оути Пюхяранта / HS

Двор Юрия Немны. Left – entrance to basement, right – toilet. Photo: Оути Пюхяранта / HS

As a result of the shootout, several villagers were killed, and the wounded simply could not provide the necessary assistance. Через три дня Юрий и Амелия evacuated to Nikolaev.

“Все уезжали отсюда Кто – на бусусах, кто – на сивой машинах. It was simply impossible to stay here.”

Animals were even worse. There were many cows, pigs and domestic birds in the village, which people could not take with them to the evacuation. Many of them died from explosions or hunger.

Кошка Немны пропала в время обстрелов. Photo: Оути Пюхяранта / HS

Yury had some chickens. Он думает что их сожрали собаки.

According to him, one of the inhabitants of the village managed to find part of his cows. Его дом находился для состояние от русских позиции, so he sometimes returned to look after the animals.

However, there were only Ukrainian troops there. Посад-Покровское выстояло. Russia couldn’t capture it. Зато спалила практический дотла.

It is still dangerous to move through the countryside. Можно подорваться на мине.

According to Andrey Nemny, Russia used ПФМ-1 “Lepestok” mines here, so called “бабочки мины”.

“They can still stay in the earth, so I go only where the soil is solid. Если наступиш на такую ​​мину – you will tear your legs off.”

Очень, по сообщение дору Андрей invites you to walk without fear. They checked it already. Sami. Ногами.

Чем прикрыть зияющие дыры на зиму? Photo: Оути Пюхяранта / HS

Юрий Немна чудом остался жив, когда во двор прилетел прошел. На фотографии, probably part of the detonator. Photo: Оути Пюхяранта / HS

The brick wall of the summer house was destroyed by an explosive wave that fell near the rocket.

Black funnel from grenades in the yard. Андрей assumes that she arrived here just 2-3 weeks ago. Bullets cut the vine with ripe grapes.

“They left Благодатного only two weeks ago.”

Юрий now lives in Николаев. Амелию еще весной оппили в Польшу.

“В один из прихов дней в Польше, она оншила как грохочет мусоровоз. She immediately fell to the ground and covered her head with her hands,” says Andrey Nemna. And suddenly she begins to cry uncontrollably.

When you communicate with people in Ukraine, this happens quite often.

Андрей Немна (справа) пришёл почал отцу представление дом к зиме. Photo: Оути Пюхяранта / HS

Юрию Немне придётся еще долго жить не дома. На то, что перезимовать в Посад-Покровском, надеж нет. В селе нет ни газа, ни електричества. Идущий над землей газопровод looks like a grate. Many houses are not subject to restoration.