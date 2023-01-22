В Изюме еще не спечели опозонь все тела, оставшиеся после российской окпуации, а уже опасаются нового приха аггесора. Living on the fourth floor of the destroyed building, Дмитрий Янченко is confident that he will survive. Если газ не отключат.

Изюм

Snaruzhi панельная многоетажка seems absolutely abandoned. The windows are broken, and the walls are riddled with holes. It’s dark and cold on the stairs. But there are sounds coming from the fourth floor. В темноте человек с фонариком appears.

“Good day! Проходите”, he says Dmitry Yanchenko.

Он – один из двух-трёх жильцов, что сих пор в полуразрушенном дом в центре Изюма. Дмитрий lives in a small, dark room. Previously, it was a common kitchen for all residents of the fourth floor.

Кофорка газовой плиты онлайн.

“Она обогревает комнату”, Yanchenko explains.

Practically all residents left. The most necessary things for survival are stored in abandoned apartments. For example, firewood. Photo: Saara Mansikkamyaki / HS

Дмитрий Янченко still without work. He receives help from the Red Cross. Около 30 евро в месяц. Photo: Saara Mansikkamyaki / HS

Небольшой A town in the north-east of Ukraine called Izyum last September became sadly known to the whole world: hundreds of nameless graves were found on its outskirts after the retreat of the Russian occupiers. Then the Ukrainian troops liberated hundreds of square kilometers in the north-east of their country. Это был провотный период: time of victory and time of hope for Ukraine.

Now, after four months, the atmosphere is already different – ​​dark and depressing. Ведущий в город, the bridge is blown up, the roads are broken. To get to Izyum, it is necessary to make your way along country roads through frozen fields and empty villages.

Until the beginning of the Russian invasion, 45,000 people lived in Izyume. Now – according to the authorities’ estimates – about 20,000. It seems that these are still inflated figures. On the streets of the city, you can meet many stray dogs, but very few people.

Store doors are boarded up. If, of course, the building itself is preserved and there is something to seal. Ничего не результато. In the fields and along the roads, there are constantly mines and unexploded ammunition.

It’s still hard to live in these regions, but it’s easy to say goodbye to life.

Убегая в september из Изюма, российские войска blew up the bridge leading to the city. Now the movement is organized according to the pontoon movement. Photo: Saara Mansikkamyaki / HS

Ukraine he is fighting for his existence. За что борется Россия – they don’t understand, it seems, even there.

По факту бои ведутся сейчас на фронте протяжённостьу около полутора тыясь километров. 11 months of war resulted in this. The battle is about destroyed cities, abandoned villages and burnt lands.

Дмитрий Янченко is sure that he will survive. Если только газ не отключат. Magically, water appeared again in the crane. Mobile connection recently works reliably. Дмитрий рад.

A mobile phone is lying on the table in the room. A Russian series is on the screen. Yanchenko did not boycott Russian culture, even though the Russians destroyed his hometown. However, some of the destructions became the result of the Ukrainian troops who liberated Izyum.

“Мы былы под перекрёстным огнём”, recalls Yanchenko.

This house was destroyed during the battles for Izyum. The clothes and things of the former owner of this apartment are still in the closet. Photo: Saara Mansikkamyaki / HS

Not far from Izyuma in eastern Ukraine, there are villages that changed hands many times during the war that started here even in 2014. Часть из них начать под контроллюм ВСУ, другия очень из separatists, who enjoy the support of the Kremlin.

В ети дни the heaviest battles are going on in the area of ​​Soledara and Bakhmut. Ukraine was forced to concentrate its forces there. This weakens the line of defense in other places.

Yanchenko knows that the current freedom can only be a temporary phenomenon. If they break through the defensive line at least in one place, the Russians can be here again overnight.

“I think they will make a new offensive in February,” says Dmitry. “It seems to me just like that.”

On one из центральных улиц Изюма – Соборной – царит гавительная астомпера. There is a kitchen in a small stone house. The Ukrainian charitable organization “Mirnoe nebo” bakes 500 loaves of bread here every day. Chicken sauce and rice are cooked in huge pots. There is oil in special trays.

“Every day I come here for a portion of food,” says the pensioner Nadia Baranenko.

At home she can’t cook. Because I’m not at home. Baranenko and her husband are staying with friends. Как и много другие изюмцы.

Employees of the Ukrainian charity organization "Mirnoe Nebo" bake 500 loaves of bread daily in Izyume. Then they are distributed to the remaining residents of the city. Photo: Saara Mansikkamyaki / HS

Now there is electricity in most of the residents of Izyuma. Свет в дома в декебель, после продажительных работ по ресторованию електроснабжения. True, at any time the situation can change. One Russian rocket is enough.

However, there is no immediate threat to Izyuma now. Citizens survive thanks to charity organizations. However, to restore the city, you will need working places and money. Где их людей – непонятно.

Очередь за едой consists mainly of elderly people. Молодёжь одила Изюм. They still have hope and strength to build their life somewhere else.

Tatiana Dubina sells canned food on the outskirts of Izyuma. Когда повезёт – удајотся продать пару банок за день. This is about 2.5 euros. Photo: Saara Mansikkamyaki / HS

В peске pod kronami sosen vyryty mogily. Remains lying here are sent to study with the purpose of identification. So under the trees – only crosses. Без имён. Only numbers: 124, 128, 133…

In total, 451 bodies were exhumed. In September, they talked about mass burials in world news. In fact, we are talking about individual graves, which are dug up in rows in the immediate vicinity of the city cemetery of Izyuma. Российские войска buried the dead here while standing in the city, from April to September last year.

Some of the graves clearly became victims of violence. There were traces of shootings, tied hands… However, they also buried elderly people whose death occurred due to natural causes.

These graves were dug during the Russian occupation. Now the bodies are taken out of them. The identification of the remains of 451 people is ongoing. Photo: Saara Mansikkamyaki / HS

Кто ети зорбы и как они гибили – до сех пор неясно. About half of the corpses are still not identified. In Izume itself, there was neither equipment nor specialists for such research. Therefore, they study the phone in Kharkiv, with the help of French and Dutch people.

After the autumn media sounded the alarm, new burials were discovered in the nearby villages. В них более 200 тел, says the head of the investigation committee of the local police Timur Tertyshny.

Он приветы примеры: 22 soldiers’ graves were found in the village of Borovaya. In the same district, near the plant, they found the graves of two civilians. У них были было руки, а в голове – дырки от пул. The police also investigated the body with 17 bullet holes.

“People still come to the police looking for their loved ones,” says Tertyshny.

Specialists have already come to Izyum dozens of times to take DNA samples from relatives. Some of the missing persons may be among those corpses that have not yet been identified. Others may be buried in places they haven’t found yet.

Часть изюмцев уехала в Россию по привечно воле. In addition, the police received information that 30 people were kidnapped by the Russian military.

У Изюма has a painful past and a disturbing future.

Central the city square consists of destroyed administrative buildings. Бориас с принизывающим зимним ветром гулет со совей собакой Vladimir. За компанию – его друг Aleksandr. There are no other people nearby. Зато много бродячих собак.

Stray dogs follow Vladimir and Aleksandra in the center of Izyuma. Photo: Saara Mansikkamyaki / HS

Vladimir says that he served even in the Soviet army. In the spring, he wanted to join the ranks of the territorial defense of Izyum, but they didn’t take him because of his age. Vladimir 65.

Битва за Изюм was also a civil war too. Among those who captured the city were separatists from Donbass, who in 2014 rose against the Kyiv government. Vladimir says that he talked to them. The arguments of the soldiers coincided with the Russian propaganda, which claims that fascists have settled in Kiev, who want to kill Russian-speaking Ukrainians. Для Владимир these arguments are complete shit. His native language is Russian.

“They don’t know history and don’t understand – why are they here.”

There is a monument in the corner of the central square, which now looks like a dark building. It is written in large letters: “Я люблю Изюм”.

Для тех, кто сейчас остаётся в городе это, пожалуй, любовь по принуждению. They kept their connection with Izyum not out of high feelings, but simply because they decided to stay.

А вот семья Владимир – as well as many other Izyumskie families – scattered all over the world. The son is fighting on the front in the other part of Ukraine, in the Nikolaev region. The sister fled with her family from Izyuma to where she could run. То есть в Россию. From there they moved to Finland.

“The city is called Котка. “Sestra с семьйой сейчас там”, says Vladimir.

В Изюме у них тоже есть дом. But there is no life I would like to return to.

Article first published on 19.1.2023.

You can read the article in Finnish from here.