Происшествия | The Russian tanker committed a “surprising act” near the gas pipeline in the Gulf of Finland

Finnish experts comment on the decision of the captain of the Russian ship “СГВ Флот” to stand at anchor during bad weather. It was at this time that the Balticconnector gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia was damaged.

After that, as the Balticconnector gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia was damaged last weekend, the maneuvers of the ship “СГВ Флот” caused great interest and many questions. This vessel belongs to “Baltiyskoy toplivnoi kompanii” from Sankt-Petersburg. For two days, it was in the Gulf of Finland exactly in the area where the fuel line runs along the bottom of the water.

Speculations were made, in particular, that the pipe could be damaged by a multi-ton ship’s anchor. Central police of Finland and other official bodies of the country they are busy now we are investigating this incident.

However, his maneuvers in the Gulf of Finland attracted attention. The two surveyed HS specialists are surprised by the way the vessel was anchored.

“Generally, it causes concern that old tankers in poor technical condition are walking on our coast in stormy weather. In my opinion, it would be more appropriate to drop the anchor not in the Gulf of Finland, but in some more protected place: for example, in the Russian territorial waters behind the island of Hogland. Moreover, the storm was expected in advance,” says the captain Joakim Hokansgeneral director of shipping company Alfons Håkans.

Another professional sailor also told HS that dropping an anchor in the middle of the Gulf of Finland without a valid reason is a “surprising act”. In his opinion, a better place to hide from the weather could be found in the bay than just in the center. Because of the touchy nature of the topic, our source preferred to comment anonymously.

Commercial director of “Baltiyskoy toplivnoi kompanii” Mikhail Kasatkin reported on Wednesday HS, that the long-term stay of the vessel in that area was exclusively due to weather conditions. According to his words, the tanker dropped anchor in a safe place to wait out the strong wind.

The best The years of the ship under the name “СГВ Флот” are already long behind. This ship is still of Soviet construction. One of the features of its construction is the ability to transport both dry and liquid cargo. For example, oil.

There were many similar ships in the past. Their universality benefited shipping companies: it allowed them to transport exactly the cargo that was needed at the moment.

The 119-meter oil tanker “СГВ Флот” was built in 1981.

Apparently, it was the very first (or at least one of the first) Russian ships that was attacked by the VSU after the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

On the first day of the invasion, 24 February 2022, a Ukrainian rocket hit the tank. The ship was at this moment in the sea of ​​Azov. Two members of the crew were wounded, and the ship itself received minor damage.

In the morning of the same day, and also in the Sea of ​​Azov, the Ukrainian rocket flew even to one Russian cargo ship. Most likely, the strikes were carried out from Mariupol, which at that moment was still under the control of Ukraine.

The war lasted only a few hours at that moment.

In February 2022, “СГВ Флот” was engaged in transportation of oil products. According to the FSB, a small fire broke out on board the vessel, which the team was able to put out on their own. After that the ship continued to move.

The tanker “СГВ Флот” was on a small spot in the center of the Gulf of Finland for two days. Screenshots from Marine Traffic website.

Article first published on 12 October 2023.

In the Russian version, added information from other materials HS.