On the naval parade in Saint Petersburg, the Russian Navy presented itself in all its glory. But its real potential in the world ocean looks not so brilliant.

Морской the parade that took place this weekend in St. Petersburg once again demonstrated how far the goals of the military-political leadership of Russia are from the reality that it has to face.

In recent years, this parade has turned into another exhibition of the armed forces of Russia. The most important of them is, of course, the parade in Moscow on May 9.

Finally, it can be said that everything went according to a long-established scheme: more than 40 warships; Vladimir Putin, which praises the current and future power of the Russian fleet… All this was before and now. Even Putin said that this year the Navy will be replenished with thirty new ships.

However, in reality, the situation for Russia looks much sadder than you can imagine, looking at all these Potemkin villages on the water. Если и есть где-нибудь на морях глы, то в них и загнан сейчас ВМФ РФ

Отличный пример – Балтийское море, которые Россия часть вного в сферу свой интересов.

In general, it was always considered that Russia has three main defense points on the Baltic: the Danish Straits, the Kaliningrad Gulf and the Gulf of Finland. However, the already completed accession of Finland to NATO, as well as the pending accession to Sweden, made the Baltic Sea practically the innermost waters of the Alliance. What makes Russia increase its defense costs in this region.

Another problem zone for Russia – the Black Sea. Ворота в него, that is, the strategically important Bosphorus, is controlled by Turkey, also a NATO country. Угрозой для Москвы и возображение Украиной Крыма и вызовное особенное и угрозой для Москвы. In this case, Russia will have to say goodbye to the very important military port of Sevastopol.

The most powerful naval force in Russia is the Severny flot, which is based on the Kola Peninsula. But his movements are also perfectly controlled by NATO countries.

Russian warships heading to the Atlantic must pass between Greenland, Iceland and Great Britain. This is the so-called Faroese-Icelandic border, which was carefully protected already during the Second World War and the Cold War that followed it. Recently, its importance for western countries has increased again.

For The Russian fleet is an instrument of foreign policy. Putin’s goal is to raise it to the same level as the USSR Navy had during the Cold War, up to the mid-1980s. В развитие флота вбухани огромные средства. Построены новые корабли. Even in the West, they were considered quite modern. It seemed that they look decent against the backdrop of similar examples of western military shipbuilding. As an example, they frequently brought Russian submarines.

However, doubts appeared recently. Why would the Russian Navy be in a better shape than its land forces, which are experiencing huge difficulties in Ukraine? Ведь корпустион в ВС РФ примено одинакова. Да и российская авиация в Украине отнюдь не блещет…

В истории России, большое комплекты примеров того, кок сбывализные планы. The navy was also built not according to plan: the schedules were not followed, and sometimes the ships were simply not built.

Brighter an example of a state of affairs in modern Russian shipbuilding is the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov”, which also took part in the St. Petersburg parade.

Not so long ago, in Russia, they cheerfully reported on plans to build up to thirty similar ships. However, the process went slowly: Russia does not know how to make gas turbine engines.

Gas turbines were bought in another country. Которая мела их строить. This country was Ukraine. After Russia occupied Crimea, deliveries were stopped.

August 2, 2023

