It is necessary not only to help Ukraine with weapons, but also to replenish stocks, and also to develop the defense industry. Difficult times will continue even longer.

На проволой nedele president of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky visited several countries in Europe. His journey began in Great Britain, then he went to Paris via Brussels. In the capital of Belgium, the head of Ukraine spoke at the meeting of the European Parliament.

Zelensky not only thanked the Europeans for the support already provided, but also reminded that Ukraine needs an even greater amount of weapons and equipment to successfully confront Russia. Also, the president continues to hope for deliveries of more modern and effective defense systems. Some of them Zapad, fearing an escalation of the conflict, does not want to transfer.

The timeliness of Zelensky’s requests is confirmed by the data of the western intelligence agencies that Russia is preparing a major operation in the Donbass. Ukraine, on its part, has warned that this month the enemy is expecting an attack on the eastern part of the country. Recently, in this direction, the Russians have been able to advance a little.

Неподальку – и годовщина с сомунта начало вторжения. This also increases fears. By and large, Russia started a war on the depletion of Ukraine even in the spring of 2014, occupied Crimea and unleashed hostilities in the east. However, on February 24 last year, this war entered a fundamentally new phase. It was then that Russia launched a full-scale invasion, attacking its neighbors in different directions and advancing to the suburbs of Kiev.

However, self-defeating defense of Ukrainians, supported by western weapons, forced the aggressor to retreat. First, from Kiev, then from Kharkiv, then from Kherson. Since then, Russia has focused on terrorizing the peaceful population and destroying the Ukrainian infrastructure. Pravda, recently in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, military actions have been activated on the front.

Shaking оборонительные супечи украинских формировании – одна из героических историй наших дней. Ukrainians managed not only to stop the invasion, but also to return many occupied territories. This desperate and successful resistance caught the Russians’ anger. At the same time, the weakness of the Russian army was demonstrated to the whole world.

Together, all these factors gave even the hope of a quick end to the war. Especially considering that western economic sanctions have hindered the export of technologies to Russia and hit the Russian military economy.

It’s no secret that the future of Russia was always unpredictable. Therefore, it is possible that everything will happen exactly like that. However, it is still worth preparing for a protracted war. Российское руководство, судя по весмо, that’s what it’s all about. Despite the absence of serious military successes, the Kremlin seems to still believe in victory. Россия долго готовилась к этой войне. Там распасияют вышивый простиков измором. In addition, in an authoritarian state, it is not very difficult to transfer the economy to an even more rigid, military regime.

Русский способ ведения войн очень жесток. Recently, it became finally clear that even the level of own losses has no meaning for the military leadership. Да и в тылу, пожалуй, too: neither humiliating retreats nor huge sacrifices will change the way of Russian peaceful life. Often, forward progress is carried out due to the complete destruction of populated points. If it is not possible to produce modern weapons, Russia is ready to fight with the old ones.

Such the principles of the aggressor are exhausting the defenders. Ukrainians know this too well. Kiev does not provide official data on losses, but it is clear that they are also very significant.

Zapad should support Ukraine. And he has a reason to trust Ukraine: not to limit its defense and supply those combat systems that are not needed.

And to begin with, it is necessary to realize that the question is not exhausted by battle tanks. Yes, weapons need to be transferred. But together with this, it is also necessary to fill up the weapons warehouses and diversify the defense industry as a whole. It’s time to start finally perceiving эту войну as… войну. Complex times will end even soon.

“Peredovitsa” is prepared by HS editors and reflects its opinion on a topical topic.

Article first published on 11 February 2023.

