Культура | Traces of war in Helsinki

One of the exhibits of the traditional urban festival Lux Helsinki was the work of a Czech designer who exhibited the remains of four smoking cars from Ukraine in the capital of Finland.

Until the war came, which destroyed hopes and deprived property. People were forced to flee, the property was given to the occupiers. When the invaders had to retreat, the true scale of the catastrophe was revealed.

Now these machines – "Jeep" Anna Denisova, "Volga" Alexey Kabantsa, "Audi" Aleksandra Kovalchuk and "Mini" Tatiana – became part of the Helsinki landscape as part of a performance by a Czech designer Maxim Velchovsky.

His exhibit is called Physical possibility of death in consciousness of the living. It is exhibited in the very center, near the Helsinki House of Music, as part of the traditional light art festival Lux Helsinki, which takes place from 4 to 8 January.

A personal story is associated with each automobile. It’s also possible to read.

"On March 5 Russians entered Irpin, so we decided to run through Romanovsky bridge", writes, for example, Alexey Kabanets.

"Unfortunately, we didn't have gasoline. Nothing could be done with it, so we decided to leave the car and go on foot. <...> In the evening, I found out from the neighbors that after our departure, a heavy, devastating shelling happened. Our house and the neighbor's were damaged. Once a neighbor's roof fell on our car and set it on fire. Now on the remains of the machine you can see the inscription "K 22-3", which means "Kievskaya street, house 22-3". It was done by our neighbors so that the car could be identified later."

Maksim Velchovsky says that the main goal of his work is to demonstrate what real war can be like in the center of the city. Such as, for example, Helsinki.

"The first idea to do a similar performance came to me after I read the posts of some Czechs on Facebook that the war is supposedly going on only in Donetsk and Luhansk, and the rest of the Ukrainians have no problems: they watch the war on TV and rest on their dachas", said the designer.

“Physical possibility of death in the consciousness of the living” is displayed before the entrance to the Helsinki House of Music. Photo: Калле Копонен / HS

In Helsinki the works of Velchovsky arrived from his native Prague. They exhibited there in October as part of the "Signal" festival, which commissioned these works for its 10-year anniversary. "Signal" is dedicated to modern trends in digital and light art.

“Signal” is always up to date with the latest trends and newest experimental technologies. There is usually a pleasant festival atmosphere: people are walking around the city, sometimes drinking beer. Там былы выставлены и мои горящие машини”, says Maksim Velchovsky.

Thanks to such exhibits, people can get an idea of ​​what kind of reality a country in a state of war lives in. And also about the consequences of this war. The artist says that many people stopped in Prague to read texts about these machines and their owners – and left excited. The automobiles for the performance were specially selected from those areas where the occupiers offered very swift retreat to the local population.

"Facebook and television can't give a real picture of the situation. As sad as it is, many are tired of thinking about the war, which has been going on for almost a year."

“People think that Ukraine is far away from us, in some other world, although that is not the case.” That’s because there is a large Ukrainian diaspora in the Czech Republic. Many of them lived and worked in the Czech Republic for decades, and now they left for the front to defend Ukraine.”

The title of the work intentionally refers to one of the most famous works of modern art – the work of English artist Damien Hirst Physical impossibility of death in consciousness of the living. In it, a dead tiger shark floats in a tank with formaldehyde.

Velchovski removed only two letters from the name of his work: instead of “physical impossibility of death” it turned out to be “physical possibility”.

In Hurst’s work, a dead shark plays an important role, which viewers usually don’t notice at first. Therefore, people can not identify themselves with a terrible predator, just as death seems to us something very far away.

Velchovsky pursues the opposite goal: his work consists of familiar but completely destroyed vehicles. Therefore, thoughts of death, of living and dead people, will inevitably appear in the head of almost everyone.

“Burned machines in my work – this is evidence of the horrors of the war that is happening very close. And they look exactly the same here as Damien Hirst intended in his work,” explains the author.

“Dresses” by the Korean designer Tai Gon Kim in Suvilakhti. Photo: Калле Копонен / HS

Pomimo Physical possibility of death in the consciousness of the living As part of the Lux Helsinki festival, other works are presented in the Finnish capital. They can be seen not only in the center, but also in other areas – Ruoholakhti and Suvilahti, as well as in the cultural centers of Helsinki and Korkeasaari.

Main dates of the festival – 4-8 January. However, two jobs remain in Helsinki until the end of the month. These are Analemma by Yasuhiro Chida (exhibited in the contemporary art gallery Amos Anderson) and Dancing in the Dark by Finnish artist Irina Pott, which are included in the additional program of the festival. They can be seen in the windows of the Swedish Theater on the Esplanade.

Light installation “Tiho speaking colors” by Kotriny Čalkaite from Lithuania. Suvilahti. The artist dedicated the work to the memory of her father. Photo: Калле Копонен / HS

In the center after viewing Physical possibility of death in the consciousness of the living near the House of Music, it's convenient to walk through Market Square (where the work of the team of authors Collectif Coin is demonstrated, Abstraction) to the side of the bay of Töölönlahti and further to the Olympic stadium, where on the wall and the tower of the sports museum Tahto can be seen Face of the City by Finnish artists Mauri Ahola and Teemu Kokkonen.

In the Ruoholahti district is exhibited, in particular, an installation Rost by Dutch art-group Hypar Collective, as well as video project Turquoise by Anna Nyykkuri and Kaisu Koivisto (Finland).

In Suvilahti – Dresses by Tai Gon Kim (South Korea) and The Great Council of Indecision by Romain Tardy (France).

