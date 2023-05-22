Вторжение России | Photo and video: how I destroyed Bakhmut

Bloody battles are going on for the city of Bakhmut, located in the east of Ukraine, for several months now. The materials presented below clearly demonstrate how the once-flowering town turned into a deserted desert.

Last week Maxar Technologies published new satellite photos of Bakhmut.

For the last few months, this is exactly where it is – one of the main theaters of military action in the war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine. Ukrainians protect the city, including from mercenaries ЧВК “Вагнер”.

Head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavel Kirilenko even in January he said About the fact that a significant part of the infrastructure of Bakhmut was destroyed during the fighting. Then the Maxar company also published pictures demonstrating the results of the Russian invasion.

New The images show – how the destruction of all life continued in this territory for the next four months. Now it’s accurate to say that Bakhmut was destroyed to the ground.

specialists Maxar published collages, on which one and the same districts of Bakhmut are depicted now and a year ago. By May 2023, only the ruins of the houses, schools and other buildings of this city remained. Until the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 70,000 people lived here.

Photo: 8 May 2022 and 15 May 2023 (below).

The white building is a school. 8 May 2022 and 15 May 2023.

A theater was located in the house with an orange roof. 8 May 2022 and 15 May 2023.

The large building in the form of the letter H is the middle educational school №12. 8 May 2022 and 15 May 2023.

source: Maxar

Article first published on 18 May 2023

