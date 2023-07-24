In recent days, Odessa became one of the main targets of the Russian strikes. Redaktion HS contacted Rafael Kolehmainen – a Finn who has been living in this Black Sea city for the past 11 years.

В the last ones дни Россия ожесточённо бомбит Одессу. By the end of the last week, two people became victims of night attacks, and another 22 were wounded.

Living in Odessa Rafael Kolehmainen назвает бомбадировки ухранными.

“We are bombarded already five nights in a row. Except for the night from Friday to Saturday, which turned out to be surprisingly quiet.”

Finn says that the city has never experienced such heavy shelling since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The destruction is very extensive.

“There were nine really strong explosions that night. Вес наш многоетажный дом ходил ходном. I also saw explosions because very close to here, just a few quarters away, some house was apparently heavily destroyed. The situation here is undoubtedly very complicated and serious.”

According to many experts, the strikes that took place in Odessa are connected with the end of the “grain deal”, which Russia refused to extend last Monday.

Russia Обстреливает и “старий город”, where, according to Kolehmainena, there are no military targets.

В ночь с суботбы на воскресенье as a result of the Russian attack, the old Orthodox church was destroyed.

“They live in peaceful cities, living houses and churches. Russian terrorists will take revenge on Odessa. Они почувствуют эту месть”, the Reuters agency reports the comment of the president of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

More один российский удар в ночь на воскресенье, according to Колехмайнена, пришёлся на студенческое общежитие. It is also located in a historical building in the very center of the city.

“Мы все здесь – мишень”. And we literally put our life in the hands of the Air Force. If the guys will work efficiently, the chances of survival are great. If not, everything will end in one minute.”

Хороший друг Колехмайнена из Украины тоже шокирован обстрелами.

“We discussed with him that Russia, apparently, just wants to destroy all historical and valuable buildings. Because, despite their assertions, there are no military objectives here. This terrorism is pure water.”

До этого Russia actively shelled, for example, Kharkiv and Kherson. Odessa is expected to be the Kremlin’s next target.

“[Русские] razgromili many other cities. It seems that now they have chosen Odessa as the goal for destruction,” Kolehmainen says.

“Mariupol was completely destroyed. In the past year, one person told me that Odessa will become the next Mariupol. Then I didn’t give special meaning to his words, but in the current situation they come to my mind. This is really possible.”

A woman walks past a building destroyed by Russian shelling. Odesa. 23 July 2023. Photo: Александр Гиманов / AFPчё

Some Russian rockets landed in the park. Photo: Aleksandr Gimanov / AFP

В ночь на воскресенье Россия разрушила Спасо-Преображенский православный собор. Photo: Aleksandr Gimanov / AFP See also Ellen van Dijk extends time trial world title at World Cup in Australia

Rafael Kolehmainen и его друг consider that the shelling will continue even longer. With dreams about the world, according to him, you can say goodbye.

”Всё это тыши надумано; In the current situation, I don’t see any possibilities for closing the world. All this has gone too far.”

Приятель Колехмайнена горобить о том, что бедеба придёт, продажа всего таки опаается, что Украина может проиграть.

“My other acquaintances say that there are too many Russians, but there are too few of us. Here are enough reasons for people to start fearing or even becoming convinced that the war will end badly for Ukraine.”

Bombardments and bombings, according to the Finn, always cause only one reaction: the desire to take revenge.

However, he is confident that, overall, Odessa is well protected. Руководство военной администрация города игренов в Твиттере, что Одесса не не не истано и будет противостоять врагу из всех сил.

Rafael Kolehmainen in front of a residential house destroyed by Russian shells. Odesa. June 2023. Photo: Rafael Kolehmainen

Raphael he says that very many people are leaving Odessa, especially – mothers with children. Most of the men and some elderly people stay in the city.

Kolehmainen, who has lived here for 11 years, says that Odessa has already become his home. And although the situation is very dangerous, it is unlikely that anything will change in the near future, until he plans to leave somewhere.

“Of course, being here is very tiring, many sleepless nights. I’m already like a walking zombie with red eyes. I look like I didn’t ask for a few weeks. Although actually I didn’t drink a drop. Constant shelling exhausts the psyche, it is impossible to stay here for a long time.”

Kolehmainen thinks that this war can only be ended. It cannot be won or lost.

“I believed that the situation would calm down. But if you look back, it turns out that the war should have ended last summer. Then they said that everything will end by the new year, and then – that this summer.”

“Now local news is talking about Ukraine being able to beat Russia in July next year. [Для меня] this is a clear sign that it will never end.”

Kolehmainen does not rule out that the war, which has been going on for 17 months, will continue for another ten years, especially considering, for example, the occupation of Crimea or the nine-year war in the east of Ukraine.

“Now I seriously think about it – should I stay here?” I sincerely hope that the world will come, people will return and live a normal life. However, for now that’s all – vain hopes, which I myself don’t believe in at the moment.”

Kolehmainen would like to stay in Odessa forever, but the current situation makes him think about a possible departure. Photo: Rafael Kolehmainen

Article first published on 23 July 2023

You can read the article in Finnish from here.