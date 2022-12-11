Вторжение России | Finnish drivers drive buses to Ukraine

According to the information of the Finnish Ministry of Internal Affairs, they are planning to send no less than 20 buses from Finland to Ukraine. Там они будут развозить школьников и студентов

On this nedele, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland reported that the first five regular buses went to Ukraine as a humanitarian aid. It is planned that there they will be engaged in school transportation.

Until the end of the year, there will be even more cars on this route. In total – no less than 20. This is a gift from bus companies in Finland.

In addition, the press release notes that the machines will be driven by its own Finnish employees to the logistics center in Poland, located at the very border with Ukraine.

As reported by the company, all the donated machines continued to work in Finland until this moment. They were freed, including because part of the buses in the Helsinki region will be replaced by new electric buses.

In Ukraine, cars are not empty. In salons – humanitarian aid. For example, in one of the first buses there is a field kitchen, which the Ministry of the Interior of Finland purchased from the Red Cross and sent as a gift to the Ukrainian state.

According to the European Commission, the Russian invasion affected 5.7 million children of school age in Ukraine; more than 2,800 schools were destroyed or damaged.

