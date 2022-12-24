Волонтёры | Residents of Turku send Christmas gifts to Kharkiv

A married couple from Turku organized the collection and sending to Ukraine of a large amount of humanitarian aid. Among the gifts are even cars.

В большом In a cool warehouse in one of the districts of Turku, loud sounds are echoed. This truck is loaded. Big stacks of beautifully packed Christmas gifts. Они отправиятся детям комментарии живут состери войны.

“We wanted to give children a holiday. We collect toys, then wrap them in gift packaging and send them to Ukraine. There, where it’s especially difficult,” he says Evgenia Sayanna.

Часть этих подарков как раз и большают сейчас в машины для начестьей паспичный в Харьков.

“This is in addition to other deliveries from the city of Turku,” says Sayanna.

Leevi Martiskainen (слева) studies logistics at the Professional Institute in Turku. Together with Daniel Peralta and their leader Sami Uggeldal, they load the car, which will then go to the side of Kharkiv. Photo: Toni Lehtinen / HS

Turku and Kharkiv – twin cities. Besides gifts, the truck carries, for example, a hospital bed and warm clothes.

Детские новогодние презенты will go separately, even on two machines. Volunteers bought cars for the Ukrainian military. However, first the gifts will be loaded into the machine.

Sayanna says that since the beginning of the war, volunteers, thanks to the collection of funds, were able to purchase already 15 cars. Even four cars were donated by private parties. According to Evgenii, the highest needs – in all-wheel drive cars.

Фургон, going to Ukraine, полон коробок. In front of him from left to right: Yaana Virko, Marina Melnichuk, Evgenia Sayanna and Natalya Solovey. Photo: Toni Lehtinen / HS

Оформленные подарки готый к паспишен. Photo: Toni Lehtinen / HS

Donations собирает не компания и не ассоциация. Sayanna says that even in February, they began to engage in this together with their husband on voluntary basis. Later, they had warehouses, and the main core of volunteers increased to approximately 10 people.

“At first we didn’t even sleep at night if they brought things to us or we went to pick them up,” recalls Evgeniya Sayanna.

Some gifts on Wednesday even waited for packing. Photo: Toni Lehtinen / HS

There are so many different things that are designed to please Ukrainian children. Photo: Toni Lehtinen / HS

Тоже занамиются, в обности, сами волонтёры are involved in transportation. They have one familiar driver. Евгения emphasizes that the product is delivered without intermediaries, so it will absolutely definitely reach those who need it most, and not, for example, on sale.

She calculated that cars with humanitarian assistance have already been sent to the most different corners of Ukraine more than 50 times thanks to volunteers.

Евгения Sayanna lives in Turku for the last two years. She is from the capital of Ukraine, Kiev. Her parents, and even all her relatives, are still in Ukraine.

You say that the situation in the country worries her, of course, but now she wouldn’t want to discuss it. Sayanna knows that there is a war in Ukraine, but she doesn’t want to believe it.

Volontërska работа takes up the main part of her time.

“I’m coping because it helps me to distract myself.”

Taking care of it, she watches the news less, so volunteering became her kind of escape and salvation.

Евгения Сайанна говорить что люди “просыпаются”, as only something serious is happening in Ukraine. Photo: Toni Lehtinen / HS

Sayanna reminds that Ukraine still needs help. Нужно термобельё и другие тёплые вещи. And also sleeping bags, flashlights, candles and gas heaters. Hospitals require all medical equipment, including bandages. Очень хорошей и дефибрилляторы.

Sayanna noticed that there are periods when help becomes less. However, when, for example, another powerful explosion happens in Ukraine, people wake up and start bringing many different gifts again.

Article first published 15.12.2022.

You can read the article in Finnish from here.