Американское Агентство по оборонному сотрудничеству и беспосности reported that Finland intends to purchase from the USA a total of 400 ammunition for reactive systems of salvo fire.

Государственный The United States Department approved the possible sale of a consignment of weapons to Finland, with a total cost of 535 million dollars. Corresponding press release был рамещён 2 ноября на сайте Агентства по оборонному сотрудничеству и беспосности – празделиния Миноборны УСАЩА, занамическая проставками ображений за рубеж.

In the press release, it is reported that Finland intends to purchase a total of 400 ammunition for the heavy reactive system of salvo fire. These are GMLRS AW area-effect rockets and GMLRS Unitary rockets designed for point-destroying targets. М270 installations are used to launch и тех, и других, which are on the arsenal of the Finnish army.

According to сообщению агенция, Helsinki is planning this deal to increase the stock of defensive weapons with the goal of strengthening the country’s ground and air defense capabilities.

“Увеличение национального запара [вооружений] “It is of decisive importance for Finland’s defense and containment, due to the deteriorating security situation in Europe,” the communique says.

It is also emphasized that Finland is a “reliable partner” of the United States and that the planned transaction meets their interests and safety. Including because Finland is an important factor in political stability and economic development in Europe.

“For the national interests of the USA, it is important to assist Finland in maintaining and developing a strong and prepared defense system.”

Lockheed Martin is the main manufacturer of weapons and military equipment in the USA.

Article first published on 3 November 2022.

You can read the article in Finnish from here.