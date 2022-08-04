A team of scientists has developed a new drug, called αAβGas6, useful in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and without side effects, contrary to what happened with Aduhelma monoclonal antibody targeting all‘amyloid-beta (Aβ)which recently became the first drug approved by the FDA US for Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Due to its ability to reduce Aβ plaque load in patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, its effect on cognitive enhancement is still controversial.

Additionally, approximately 40% of patients treated with this antibody experienced severe side effects including cerebral edema (ARIA-E) and haemorrhages (ARIA-H) which are likely related to inflammatory responses in the brain when the Aβ antibody binds to Fc receptors (FCRs) of immune cells such as microglia and macrophages. These inflammatory side effects can cause neuronal cell death and synapse elimination by activated microglia, and can even exacerbate cognitive impairment in AD patients.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine.

αAβGas6: how the new drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease works

In order to overcome the side effects of the drug Aduhelm, a team of researchers from KAIST in South Korea has developed a new fusion protein drug, αAβGas6, which effectively eliminates Aβ through a completely different dynamic compared to immunotherapy-based. of Aβ antibodies. In a mouse model with Alzheimer’s disease, αAβGas6 not only removed Aβ with greater potency, but also circumvented the neurotoxic inflammatory side effects associated with conventional antibody treatments.

“Activation of FcR by antibodies targeting Aβ induces microglia-mediated Aβ phagocytosis, but also produces inflammatory signals, inevitably damaging brain tissues,” said research authors Chan Hyuk Kim and Won-Suk Chung. associate professors in the KAIST Department of Biological Sciences.

“Therefore, we used efferocytosis, a cellular process by which dead cells are removed from phagocytes as an alternative pathway for Aβ clearance in the brain,” said Professor Kim and Chung: “Efferocytosis is accompanied by anti-inflammatory responses to maintain tissue homeostasis. To exploit this process, we engineered Gas6, a soluble adapter protein that mediates efferocytosis via phagocytic TAM receptors in such a way that its target specificity is redirected from dead cells to Aβ plaques. “ See also Census of the video game industry in the United Kingdom, data on workers in the sector

The Professors, together with their team of collaborators, demonstrated that the resulting αAβGas6 induced Aβ flooding by activating not only microglial but also astrocytic phagocytosis since TAM phagocytic receptors are highly expressed by these two main phagocytes in the brain. It is important to specify that αAβGas6 promoted robust Aβ uptake without showing any signs of inflammation and neurotoxicity, which contrasts sharply with treatment using an Aβ monoclonal antibody. Furthermore, the scientists demonstrated that αAβGas6 substantially reduced the excessive elimination of synapses by microglia, resulting in better behavioral rescues in mice with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Using a mouse model of cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA), a cerebrovascular disorder caused by the deposition of Aβ within the blood vessel walls of the brain, we also demonstrated that intrathecal administration of the fusion protein Gas6 significantly eliminated cerebrovascular amyloids. , along with a reduction in microhemorrhages. These data demonstrate that aAbGas6 is a potent therapeutic agent in eliminating Aβ without exacerbating CAA-related microhemorrhages ”. See also Canelas, Durango, the little town in the Golden Triangle that saw Emma Coronel crowned

Professors Kim and Chung concluded: “We believe our approach can be a breakthrough in the treatment of AD without causing inflammatory side effects and synapse loss. Our approach holds promise as a new therapeutic platform applicable to more than AD. By modifying the specificity of the fusion protein target, the Gas6 fusion protein can be applied to various neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases affected by toxic molecules that should be removed without causing inflammatory responses ”.